Catholic priest goes viral with his wife and kids

A Nigerian married priest with wife and children have gone viral on social media.

The now trending priest stirred reactions after showing off his beautiful family, contrary to the catholic tradition wherein priests are expected to remain celibate the rest of their lives.

One netizen had asked whether he and other priests were allowed to get married, and the man answered in the positive.

He clarified that his own parish differs, as he is a Catholic priest and not a Roman Catholic.

One netizen, gabrielleamakat commented …

“Are you people allowed to marry? And is it the same mass and how do we differentiate the parishes? Do you attend same seminary”

READ ALSO: Suame: Father of the girl found dead in a parked car speaks

In reaction, he affirmed yes, noting that he is a catholic priest, and not Roman Catholic.

@oboy_jay said: “That’s highly irregular and against Catholic Church doctrine, which mandates celibacy for priests. Your claim raises serious questions about your adherence to ecclesiastical vows.”

@AaJessehalliday wrote: “This priest has committed no crime and has not sinned against God Almighty.

People expect priests to be like Jesus Christ, but let me say this clearly: no one can ever truly be like Him. The Catholic Church needs to lift the ban on priests getting married. Many of them fall into repeated fornication because of this restriction. It’s time to face the truth and make necessary changes.”

@SitoEmmy said: “We know most romantic priests secretly have children, but coming public to say this, nah ?????”

Check out post below …

READ ALSO: 18-year-old apprentice impregnates 10 girls and master’s daughter