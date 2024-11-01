Caught thief claims he goes around people’s homes at night to listen to couples getting intimate

In a surprising incident, a Ghanaian suspected thief who was caught at an odd hour invading a victim’s house gave a very hilarious answer after being asked what he was doing in the house.

The young suspected thief named Joe-Patrick was caught lurking around a residence at an unusual hour.

Thief

Initially suspecting Joe-Patrick of being a thief, the homeowner detained him and conducted a personal inquiry.

However, Joe-Patrick claimed he was not a criminal, and explained that he habitually wandered around people’s homes at night to listen in on couples’ intimate moments.

According to his account, he engaged in this activity without the intention of theft or harm.

