Cause of death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko revealed
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Cause of death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko revealed

By RASHAD
0
Bishop Bernard Nyarko
Bishop Bernard Nyarko
GhPage.com confirmed a few moments the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, the popular Kumawood actor.

The actor turned pastor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko died today, Saturday 2nd May 2020, Ghpage.com confirms.

SEE HERE: Bishop Bernard Nyarko reported dead

The question on everyone’s lips today is “What killed Bishop Bernard Nyarko?” Well, Ghpage.com has the answer.

According to what Ghpage.com has gathered, Bishop Bernard Nyarko died from colon cancer he was battling.

Listen to how it all happened below

It could be recalled that Ghpage.com reported when news went viral that Bishop Bernard Nyarko was unwell.

He later confirmed that indeed he was sick and had undergone surgery but he is better. But sadly, he could not overcome it.

SEE ALSO: Help me whiles I am alive, don't wait till I die – Bishop Nyarko's last words

Ghpage.com is still monitoring the sad news and we will keep you updated. May his gentleman soul rest in perfect peace

Help me whiles I am alive, don't wait till I die – Bishop Nyarko's last words

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

