GhPage.com confirmed a few moments the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, the popular Kumawood actor.

The question on everyone’s lips today is “What killed Bishop Bernard Nyarko?” Well, Ghpage.com has the answer.

According to what Ghpage.com has gathered, Bishop Bernard Nyarko died from colon cancer he was battling.

It could be recalled that Ghpage.com reported when news went viral that Bishop Bernard Nyarko was unwell.

He later confirmed that indeed he was sick and had undergone surgery but he is better. But sadly, he could not overcome it.

Ghpage.com is still monitoring the sad news and we will keep you updated. May his gentleman soul rest in perfect peace