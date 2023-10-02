type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentThe cause of Mohbad's death to be revealed on October 13
Entertainment

The cause of Mohbad’s death to be revealed on October 13

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Photos from Mohbad's-burial
Mohbad's-burial
- Advertisement -

The circumstances behind the death of Nigerian musician Mohbad would finally be revealed on October 13 according to Femi Felani.

Femi Felani a well-known Nigerian Lawyer and one of the front-runners of #JusticeforMohbad made this known officially and urged his fans and followers to wait till that day to know the cause of death.

Mohbad suddenly passed away on September 12, which shocked people because he was never sick or had any problem known to the public.

What even raised more concern was that he was buried the next day without being given a proper befitting burial.

Days later, the Nigerian Police Force exhumed his body from where it was buried and conducted an autopsy on his body to know the cause of death and finally put the case to rest.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The police service on their official Twitter announced that they were done with the autopsy and would share the details with the public at the right time.

Well, as Nigerians eagerly await the results that could solve the mystery surrounding Mohbad’s untimely demise, this discovery renewed their sense of suspense and urgency.

Femi Falani’s words have given Nigerians who have been vehemently demanding answers and closure a glimmer of hope.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, October 2, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.9mph
40 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways