GHPage.com earlier reported about the demise of Kumawood actor Agya Manu with sketchy details at hand.

The latest information available to us indicates that the veteran battled high blood pressure and diabetes before his death.

Sources close to the actor confirm that Agya Manu was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

Sadly, he died in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Tributes have since flooded in for the veteran actor with some of his colleagues mourning his death on social media.

Actress Akyerebruwaa shared a short clip of herself with Agya Manu in one of their movie scene and wrote: “Rest in perfect peace Agya manu”.

Agya Manu was recently spotted on the set of Cocoa Season, a TV series produced by Lilwin.

Prior to his demise, Agya Manu also featured in countless Kumawood movies and series, including the just-ended ‘Borga Akwaaba’ TV series, produced by comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

He also appeared in Lil Win’s latest TV series ‘Police Academy’ which is currently airing on UTV.

May his soul Rest in Peace.