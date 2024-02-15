Cause of OMAN FM’s Kwabena Kwaakye’s tragic death revealed

- Advertisement -

The Ghanaian media community is mourning the untimely loss of one of its esteemed members from Oman FM.

Kwabena Kwaakye, a prominent presenter at Oman FM, met his untimely demise shortly after concluding his morning show yesterday; Leaving colleagues and listeners in shock.

Reports indicate that he collapsed after the show and was swiftly rushed to Legon Hospital.

Despite immediate medical attention, Kwabena Kwaakye was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Sources close to the situation have disclosed that the cause of death can be attributed to cardiac arrest.

It has also been revealed that Kwaakye had not been feeling well for some time now, prompting him to take a day off the previous day, during which someone else hosted his show.

Unfortunately, the severity of his health condition proved more profound than anticipated, leading to his sudden demise.

The unexpected loss has sent shockwaves through the media fraternity, as colleagues, friends, and listeners grapple with the news of Kwaakye’s passing.

The late presenter was known for his impactful contributions to Oman FM and the media landscape at large.



His dedication to his work and charismatic on-air presence earned him a significant following.