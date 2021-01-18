- Advertisement -

Barely 24 hours ago, Shatta Wale went online and called out Nigerian Superstar Burna Boy as an ungrateful person who has soon forgotten what he did for him.

Shatta Wale claims Burna Boy is a coward who is not even bold enough to say exactly what he did to him for it to be settled but he is going around dissing him to others.

Shatta Wale even claimed Burna Boy does not pick his calls and does not answer his messages. Angry Shatta Wale blasted Burna Boy and called him all sorts of names.

Well, the truth is out. Exactly what Shatt Wale did to Burna Boy that has led to their sour relationship has been revealed in a video fast going viral.

When Burna Boy got his Grammy nomination, Shatta Wale in an interview reacted to this news. He boasted about how he made Burna Boy who is by reviving his career.

Shatta Wale stated that Burna Boy was struggling when he came to him in Ghana and stayed with him. It was a song he featured him on, “Hossana” that shot him to fame.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall King stated that even if he does not get to the Grammy’s, he is not worried because Burna Boy is doing that for him.

It is believed this is the interview that started the bad relationship between the once good friends.

It is worthy to note that, Burna Boy came to stay with Shatta Wale for over 7 months and his career shot up during those days.