type here...
Entertainment

CCTV camera captures a worker stealing his boss’ 17000 Cedis

By Mzta Churchill

A CCTV camera has brought to the limelight what happened in a shop when it was left with just one worker at work.

Per the report, the worker was aware of only the CCTV camera outside the shop.

While everyone was away leaving him, the worker decided to go on an operation, taking things that did not belong to him.

On the CCTV camera, One could see the worker searching the shop to find money and other luxuries.

God being so good to him, he was able to find some bundles of Cedis and he decided to take 17000 Cedis from the many bundles.

Unlucky for him, his boss saw everything via the CCTV camera and decided to take the issue to Kumasi-based Otec FM.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Father chases daughter with a cutlass over food

Shatta Wale threatens to deal with Ghanaians over Sammy Gyamfi’s saga

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, May 13, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

Soldier shoots girlfriend and her daughter to death

Sheila Mokaya

Ghanaians verbally lash Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

Main chick storms hotel with friends to discipline sidechick

Girlfriend and her friends
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways