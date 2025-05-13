CCTV camera captures a worker stealing his boss’ 17000 Cedis

A CCTV camera has brought to the limelight what happened in a shop when it was left with just one worker at work.

Per the report, the worker was aware of only the CCTV camera outside the shop.

While everyone was away leaving him, the worker decided to go on an operation, taking things that did not belong to him.

On the CCTV camera, One could see the worker searching the shop to find money and other luxuries.

God being so good to him, he was able to find some bundles of Cedis and he decided to take 17000 Cedis from the many bundles.

Unlucky for him, his boss saw everything via the CCTV camera and decided to take the issue to Kumasi-based Otec FM.