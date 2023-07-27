CCTV camera captures soldier’s wife chopping love with another guy (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A shocking video that has recently surfaced on social media exposes a married woman engaging in an extramarital affair with another man.



According to sources, the husband who is a dedicated military officer had installed CCTV cameras inside their home to keep an eye on his family while he was away.



However, the surveillance footage has now exposed a devastating betrayal that has left the husband and the public in disbelief.



In the short clip that has garnered massive condemnation, the married woman can be clearly seen passionately involved with another man, suspected to be living in the same neighbourhood.

READ ALSO: Stop dating GH ladies, save and travel abroad to chill with white ladies – GH man advises (Video)



In the footage, the husband’s worst fears are realized as he witnessed his wife sharing intimate moments with her secret lover.



The heart-wrenching scene captures the wife and her boyfriend kissing and smooching in each other’s arms.

The military husband’s pain and anguish are evident as the video circulates on social media.



The betrayal has deeply hurt him, and he is grappling with the emotional turmoil caused by his wife’s infidelity.



The trust that once bound their marital bond has been shattered, leaving him heartbroken and questioning the foundation of their marriage.

READ ALSO: Berla Mundi set to marry a rich man in a very colourful wedding – Full details drop

READ ALSO: The money belongs to my dead brother – Cecelia Dapaah finally speaks (Video)