CCTV captures 3 women shoplifting items into their brassier, underpants & bags at a supermarket

In yet another embarrassing video making rounds on the internet, 3 women have been caught shoplifting items at the supermarket.

In the viral footage, one woman of the three women in a long white dress could be seen seriously putting the stolen items into her brassiere and underpants.

The shameless woman looked very tense yet packed the objects in such a hurry but little did she know she was caught by the CCTV installed inside the supermarket.

The other 2 women (accomplices) turned to the sides of the shelves as they packed items into their bags with no regard for what may come should they be caught.

Watch the video below;

The video after surfacing on the internet has sparked a wild conversation. Netizens are asking why these women would go to steal at a supermarket.

Can we blame their actions on poverty? What at all can make women of their age go this extreme? Share your thoughts in the comments section.