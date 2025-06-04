type here...
CCTV footage captures guy stealing phone at the gym

By Armani Brooklyn
Man in the gym

A viral video making the rounds on social media captures a brazen act of theft allegedly inside a gym facility.

The footage shows the unidentified man pacing nervously around the gym while subtly monitoring the movements of the phone’s owner and other unsuspecting gym users.

Wearing a gym attire and pretending to work out, the thief waited for the perfect moment to strike.

At a point when the owner was distracted and the surrounding area was clear, the man is swiftly picked up the phone and walked away without raising suspicion.

It is currently unclear which gym the incident took place in, but social media users are calling on the gym management to assist law enforcement with identifying the suspect and preventing similar incidents.

