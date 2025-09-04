CCTV footage captures the moment boyfriend stabbed car guard

SOUTH AFRICA – Cape Town police have arrested a 30-year-old man and his 24-year-old girlfriend in connection with the murder of a car guard in Bloubergstrand.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, happened after the car guard engaged in a heated argument with the girlfriend, during which he raised his voice at her.

According to witnesses, the woman’s boyfriend then intervened and fatally stabbed the car guard.

Authorities confirmed that the victim died from his injuries shortly after the attack.

The suspects were tracked down and arrested, and they are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage among residents, with many calling for justice and stricter measures to protect vulnerable workers such as car guards, who often face verbal and physical abuse while on duty.

Police say the couple will be arraigned in court soon to face charges of murder.

