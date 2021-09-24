- Advertisement -

The CCTV footage of the moment a woman lost GHS20,000 to armed robbers in a broad daylight attack at Achimota has been obtained.

The daylight robbery occurred at Achimota on Monday, September 20, 2021. Some suspected armed robbers attacked a woman and robbed her money worth GHS20,000.

As it was earlier reported, two suspected armed robbers on motorbikes tracked the woman who had gone to withdraw money from the UMB Bank branch at Abeka to the Achimota traffic light where they fired warning shots.

Out of fear for her life, she stepped out of her car and handed over all the money to the robbers who quickly bolted from the scene.

The report adds that another motor rider who was mistaken for a police officer was shot by the armed men during the attack. He sustained a gunshot injury to his arm.

Some military personnel who were plying the Highway at the time the incident took place stopped to restore calm on the busy road.

It was a well-planned and coordinated heist accomplished by the four masked armed robbers on motorbikes.

The Ghana Report has released the full video of the moment the woman was robbed of her hard-earned money.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: