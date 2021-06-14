CCTV footage of the final moment of GH Media student, Priscilla Tsegah, murdered by friend pops up

A CCTV footage that captures the last moments of Priscilla Tsegah, a 23-year-old student of GH Media School, who was allegedly murdered by her female friend in a hotel has surfaced.

The footage which was aired on Adom TV revealed how the deceased and her friend, identified as Natashia, checked into the facility on May, 20, 2021.

Two days later, Natashia, who is now a prime suspect, was seen leaving the hotel in the dress the deceased wore on the first day they checked in. She was also seen strapping the backpack of the deceased.

As Natashia walked out, she maintained a calm composure that did not raise any form suspicion for the hotel staff.

According to the hotel management, it came to their notice that the room the women booked was locked after Natashia checked out but did not hand over the keys.

This made the hotel’s room service use the spare key to access the room and to their dismay, found Priscilla in a pool of blood.

She was stabbed in her lower abdomen.

Watch the video below.

The body of the deceased, who resides at Ashaiman Washington in the Greater Accra Region, was found after she had been declared missing by her family and all frantic efforts to reach her proved futile.

Her friends subsequently launched a social media campaign using her pictures and appealing to the public help find her.

According to workers of the hotel, Natashia booked a room in their facility on May 20, 2021, at about 6:43 pm, and after one hour and 17 minutes, she left and returned with Priscilla, whose identity was not known by the hotel until after her death.

Natashia is currently on the run.