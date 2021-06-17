- Advertisement -

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage that captures a daylight robbery attack on a forex bureau near Honeysuckle in Osu off the Ring Road has surfaced online.

The robbery incident happened on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at about 3:30 pm opposite the headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service close to the Police headquarters.

The video captures three men wearing helmets making an entry into the forex bureau while three accomplices wait on three separate motorbikes outside.

Moments later, the burglars stepped out of the premises with a bag of money and bolted on the motorbikes.

Watch the video below.

Earlier, viral videos of the robbery incident showed the burglars indiscriminately firing shots during their operation in the full glare of bystanders.

The robbers are said to have made away with an unspecified amount of money and injured some persons at a shop.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command has arrested one person involved in a robbery incident at Osu in Accra.

Providing an update on the incident, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheila Abayie Buckman, said the police are still investigating the incident.

“I want to assure you that investigations are advanced to get all the perpetrators arrested. Fortunately, one person has been arrested and at the appropriate time, the necessary update will be given because when you are running commentary about investigations that are ongoing there are some dangers associated with it,” she said.