Watch: CCTV footage of Spintex Pan African Savings And Loans daylight robbery

Around 2 pm yesterday, a gang of thieves stormed the Pan African Savings And Loans branch at Spintex.

A video from the incident that surfaced on social media showed the notorious thieves bravely exchanging gunfire with police officers.



As reported, the thieves managed to flee the scene despite one being shot in the arm.

CCTV footage of the daylight robbery that occurred has popped online and received massive views in the process.



In the now viral CCTV footage, two armed men on a motorbike quickly approached a victim.

They fired warning shots just as the victim’s vehicle arrived in front of the bank. They took a bag suspected to contain some amount of money.

