type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWatch: CCTV footage of Spintex Pan African Savings And Loans daylight robbery
News

Watch: CCTV footage of Spintex Pan African Savings And Loans daylight robbery

By Armani Brooklyn

Around 2 pm yesterday, a gang of thieves stormed the Pan African Savings And Loans branch at Spintex.

A video from the incident that surfaced on social media showed the notorious thieves bravely exchanging gunfire with police officers.


As reported, the thieves managed to flee the scene despite one being shot in the arm.

READ ALSO: Spintex: Armed robbers exchange gunfire with Police

CCTV footage of the daylight robbery that occurred has popped online and received massive views in the process.


In the now viral CCTV footage, two armed men on a motorbike quickly approached a victim.

They fired warning shots just as the victim’s vehicle arrived in front of the bank. They took a bag suspected to contain some amount of money.

READ ALSO: “27-88” – Late Maa Adwoa’s family members storm the cemetery to request lotto numbers from her (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
83.2 ° F
83.2 °
83.2 °
74 %
2.6mph
89 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways