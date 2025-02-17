type here...
CCTV footage showing how the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn

The world’s first openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks, has been shot to death near the southern city of Gqeberha, South African police have said.

Before his death, the imam ran a mosque that provided a haven for gay and other marginalised Muslims.

As seen in the released CCTV footage, the imam was in a car with another person on Saturday when a vehicle stopped in front of them and blocked their exit.

“Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle,” the Eastern Cape force said in a statement.

“Thereafter they fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks, who was seated at the back of the vehicle was shot and killed.”

