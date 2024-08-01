type here...
GhPageNewsCCTV footage shows how beautiful Kasoa lady fraudster duped MoMo vendor with...
News

CCTV footage shows how beautiful Kasoa lady fraudster duped MoMo vendor with the copy & paste method

By Armani Brooklyn
Kasoa Notorious female MoMo fraudster busted big time while in operation (Video)

A viral CCTV footage on social media shows how the now popular female Kasoa MoMo fraudster duped a MoMo vendor using the copy & paste method.

Recall that days ago, this beautiful lady went viral on social media after she got caught while trying to dupe a MoMo vendor.

As reported, luck eluded her as she was caught defrauding a MoMo vendor of GHS 500.

Confirmed sources have also added that the lady moves around in a hired Uber and once she spots a MoMo merchant.

Kasoa Notorious female MoMo fraudster busted big time while in operation (Video)

She quickly stops the Uber driver under the guise of going to genuinely withdraw money from her victim.

Apparently, the lady had defrauded several MoMo vendors until her cup was on that fateful day.

The commentary by a lady who has fallen victim to the lady’s scam alleges that she tricks her victims that she’s withdrawing GHS 500.

-- AD --

Not knowing that she copies old messages and resends them to her victims.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, August 1, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
1.9mph
75 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways