CCTV footage shows how beautiful Kasoa lady fraudster duped MoMo vendor with the copy & paste method

A viral CCTV footage on social media shows how the now popular female Kasoa MoMo fraudster duped a MoMo vendor using the copy & paste method.

Recall that days ago, this beautiful lady went viral on social media after she got caught while trying to dupe a MoMo vendor.

As reported, luck eluded her as she was caught defrauding a MoMo vendor of GHS 500.

Confirmed sources have also added that the lady moves around in a hired Uber and once she spots a MoMo merchant.

She quickly stops the Uber driver under the guise of going to genuinely withdraw money from her victim.

Apparently, the lady had defrauded several MoMo vendors until her cup was on that fateful day.

The commentary by a lady who has fallen victim to the lady’s scam alleges that she tricks her victims that she’s withdrawing GHS 500.

Not knowing that she copies old messages and resends them to her victims.

Watch the video below to know more…