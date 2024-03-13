CCTV footage shows prison officers helping a Chinese convict to escape after giving them food from KFC

- Advertisement -

Two Ghanaian prison officers have been dragged to the Accra Circuit Court for assisting Wang Xiao, a Chinese convicted prisoner at Nsawam Medium Prison, to escape.

According to confirmed reports, Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu have been charged with conspiracy and aiding escape.

As reported, the prison officers allegedly told their superiors that after visiting the hospital, they were approached by a Toyota Vitz car, which then drove away with the convict.

However, CCTV footage from a hotel has exposed them.

The CCTV footage shows the accused persons escorting the Chinese convict to a Hotel to meet his wife in a room.

As detailed by Chief Inspector Alorwu, the accused removed the convict’s handcuffs and took him to the hotel reception.

The second accused, Bonsu, informed the receptionist that they were there to see someone in one of the rooms.

The prosecution said the two police officers sent the convict to the room, where they met his alleged wife, who offered them KFC rice and drink so she could “spend some time with the husband alone.”

