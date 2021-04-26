- Advertisement -

Footage has been released showing robbers attacking a mobile money shop in Kumasi, Bantama. A raid, according to reports they made away with 200,000 Ghana cedis.

In the video sighted by GHPage.com, customers were seen in front of the shop and in a few moments later, the two robbers were captured approaching the shop with one having his gun already drawn.

He could be heard telling the two customers including the shop attendants not to move and if they do not listen, he would “fire” them.

After initial struggles, the fear gripping customers heeded whiles one of the robbers was doing the looting.

In simple terms, one of the robbers responsibility was to bring fear and restore calm whiles the other gather the money they came to rob.

Whiles sounding warning shots, they fled away on a motorbike.

The incident happened around 7pm on Wednesday,21st April,2021.

Watch the video here if you are reading the story in FIA.

This is not the first time such an incident has been captured on a CCTV in Kumasi.

About a month ago, robbers were captured on CCTV, stealing from a house in Apemso, Kumasi.

The Householders were left stunned as they woke up to see their windows broken, household items and some monies stolen.