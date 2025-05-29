type here...
 CCTV shows last moments of Tamara Blessing with Nick Macharia

By Armani Brooklyn
Tamara Blessing

A CCTV footage which has surfaced online has provided a critical breakthrough in the death of 7-year-old Blessing Tamare.

The surveillance video captured 7-year-old Tamara Blessing walking alongside the suspect, just hours before she was reported missing.

The footage ultimately led to the discovery of Tamara’s body and the arrest of the suspect, Nicholas Macharia, who is accused of raping, murdering and burying the child beneath his bed.

On Saturday, four CCTV cameras mounted on the Jader Building in the Grogon area of Nyeri town recorded the last moments of Tamare Blessing.

No one knew that the footage they recorded that day would become a key piece of evidence in a murder investigation.

Nick Macharia

At exactly 7:30 PM, one of the cameras positioned along a path leading to the Kiawara slums, where the suspect had rented a house, captured a man in a red T-shirt and blue trousers walking with a young girl.

He was carrying a blue shopping bag.

The man was later identified as Nicholas Macharia, a well-known porter at the Nyeri market.

The girl was Tamara. Her parents had begun a frantic search after she went missing earlier that evening.

In the footage, Tamara is seen wearing a brown sweater, maroon trousers, and white sandals.

According to people who work in the area, she was holding a sweet in her left hand, believed to have been used by the suspect to lure her.

The man is seen holding her right hand, and Tamara held him as if he were someone she trusted.

Family members said Tamara disappeared around 6 PM on Saturday while playing near the market where her mother and grandmother work as traders.

