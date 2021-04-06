- Advertisement -

CCTV footage captures two burglars recklessly stealing from a house at night in Apemso, Kumasi Ghana.

The Householders were left stunned, woke up to see their windows broken, household items and some monies stolen.

From the time stamp on the CCTV video, one could see these robbers perform this operation around 12:40 am and happened on the 28th of March,2021.

Thankfully nobody was hurt in this burglary, but damage was done to a lot of things in the house.

The thieves invaded the house by climbing over the wall. Interestingly, one of them made a check at the security gate to see if there is a security before proceeding with the operation.

From the video, you could see the sheer audacity and the manner in which they were freely walking around as though they own the place – it tells you, they were ready for anything.

A householder, Ekow Ekow Sagoe, as a result of what happened in Kasoa recently resorted to Facebook to vent his displeasure at the Ghana Police and the “state of hopelessness among many young people.“

“The KASOA murder incident must not be treated as an isolated case. It is a symptom of the state of hopelessness among many young people, making them resort to crime as the only means of survival.

They see their parents, uncles and elder siblings go through endless cycle of poverty regardless of the hard decent work they are engaged in and these young people get discouraged to pursue honest living.

Just a week ago, these two young boys invaded my house and stole all that they could. The sheer audacity to walk around freely as though they own the place tells you, they were ready for anything.

They could murder you if you stand in their way and unfortunately nothing will happen to them because we have a crappy Ghana Police Service who is only interested in checking vehicle registrations.

It is a worrying situation”. Ekow wrote.

Ekow Ekow Sagoe

The burglars have still not been apprehended.

This comes amid the story of the two teenagers who killed a 10-year-old Ismael in Kasoa.