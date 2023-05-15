- Advertisement -

Reggae presenter Blakk Rasta has advised that the CEO of Despite Media Dr Kwame Osei Despite should mount CCTV cameras around to monitor the movement of broadcaster Abeiku Santana.

Ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana last week place the CEO of Pizzaman on the blast for making the court jail two of his employees for five (5) years in prison each because they stole 20 cartons of meat.

According to the Presenter, there were other better ways to solve this issue amicably rather than making the two go to jail.

But Blakk Rasta disagrees with his colleague Abeiku Santana saying instead of him speaking against the act, he was rather encouraging it on his show and believes it would be best if his paymasters install CCTV cameras around.

Speaking on his show, Blakk Rasta mentioned that people have no respect for their employers anymore and when they are sacked they end up walking on the streets and complaining of unemployment.

He continued that these two individuals who were jailed for stealing have always received their monthly salaries with no evidence to back that their salaries have been delayed or haven’t been paid so why would they think of stealing?

Blakk Rasta questioned why Abeiku Santana of all people would be encouraging a thing of this nature insisting that Kwame Despite and the other workers of the Despite Media group must be careful.

He said: “My brother, this is what we’re talking about – people have no respect for the employer anymore, yet they are the same people who walk around crying that there is unemployment. Two members of Pizzaman worked for this company, where there is no evidence that they were denied their salaries. There was no evidence that they were ever maltreated. Now within a period of two years, they gradually stole up to 20 cartons of chicken wings. They stole a lot of gallons of oil. Now, If I were Kwame Despite, I would start getting very shocked and frightened at Abeiku Santana and at the same time, I would start putting CCTV wherever Abeiku Santana is around Kwame Despite. Because this is glorifying theft,’

“Right from the Presidency, everytime, all the way down to the common man, we hear about thievery – stealing night and day. It looks like everytime in this country, we don’t have a democracy, what we have is a kleptocracy, a government of thieves.“

