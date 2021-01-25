type here...
Entertainment

Cecilia Marfo is on a mission to destroy the gospel music industry- Brother Sammy

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Gospel musician Brother Sammy has waded into the conversation about Cecilia Marfo’s humiliation of Joyce Blessing over the weekend at the Unity Group of Companies’ annual Thanskgiving Service held in Kumasi.

In an interview on Adom FM, the singer like many expressed that the prophetess was out of line for snatching Joyce Blessing’s microphone in the middle of a ministration and speaking about her marriage out in the open.

In Brother Sammy’s opinion, Cecilia, even if she had received a prophecy about Joyce, should have delivered it to her in private.

The singer, who himself has been a victim of a similar ordeal in the hands of the prophetess submitted that Cecilia Marfo has a grand agenda of bringing the gospel music industry to its knees.

He expressed surprise at the fact that at every event the prophetess goes to something unusual happens.

Sammy in his submission stated, “I want to ask Cecilia Marfo whether marital issues are addressed in public or in private? Since Joyce Blessing’s had marital issues, you’ve never called her but in public, you decided to talk about her marital industry. Cecilia Marfo’s target is to destroy the gospel industry in a strategic wise.”

”Her target is to destroy the gospel industry because everywhere she goes, every gospel event she attends something bad happens. If she doesn’t slap someone, she will spit on someone. I know a number of musicians she has done this to but I will not want to mention names,” he added.

Source:GHPAGE

