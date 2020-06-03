Popular Gospel musician and prophetess, Cecilia Marfo has finally reacted to Kennedy Agyapong’s threats and insults on her.

According to Cecilia Marfo, she is not stupid to do anything that comes to her mind as Kennedy Agyapong and her critics are making it sound.

SEE ALSO: ‘My son died to save me comment’; Otwinoko exposes Badu Kobi after he named him as the only witness to his son’s death (Video)

Instead, she is a devoted Christian who follows the directions and instructions of Jesus Christ and whatever he tells her to do.

Indirectly, Cecilia Marfo is saying it was God who instructed her to spit into people’s mouths and not by her will.

Speaking on Onuapa Radio on Wednesday, 3rd June 2020 just two days after Kennedy Agyapong’s attacks, Cecilia Marfo said:

“I am not stupid as he may think and will do whatever comes into my mind, I was only following the directions and commandments from my father Jesus Christ”.

SEE ALSO: First photos of Obofour and wife’s newborn triplet hit online – Ciara looks more beautiful after birth (See)

Speaking on his TV station, Net2 TV on Monday, Kennedy Agyapong warned Cecilia Marfo whom he described as a shameful woman to be very careful.

He insulted her for spitting into people’s mouths all in the name of miracle and threatened to descend on her very soon if she doesn’t stop

Ken said:

“We cannot allow this woman especially in the era of COVID-19, to allow her to be spitting into people’s mouths. It is so disgusting,”

“ . . Are you mad?” Agyapong charged.

SEE ALSO: The secret wife of a Roman Father storms his funeral grounds with his 9 children

“Get ready, I’ll face you. You’re deceiving the public, deceiving the people in this country. When I start with Cecilia Marfo, I don’t want anybody to come and tell me that she is a woman,” the MP warned.