The Ghana Cedi, has once again, come under pressure as a dollar equals to 11.6 Ghana Cedis in the retail market.

This comes after the Cedi, following the NDC resuming power moved from 17 Cedis to 10 Ghana Cedis.

However, days after the report, the dollar has once again come under pressure.

Per the information gathered by Gh Page, as at June 13, a dollar equals to 11.6 Ghana Cedis.