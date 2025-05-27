Cedi was the best in the world when Akufo Addo was the president- Napo

Former Member of Parliament for Mahyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh also known as Napo has disclosed that despite the cedi’s current appreciation, it cannot be compared to that of when Akufo Addo was the president.

Speaking to 1956 News, Napo stated that he was not happy about the appreciation of the Cedi.

According to him, the Cedi is only appreciating without any reflection.

Napo claims even though the Cedi keeps appreciating under the incumbent NDC government, the prices of goods among other still escalate.

He recounted that, during the period of the NPP, even though the Cedi was 15 Cedis, a bag of cement cost 6 dollars.

However, Napo stated that under the NDC government, even though the Cedi keeps appreciating, the same bag of cement is 14 dollars.

He shockingly stated that, during the period of the NPP, the Cedi was once upon a time the best currency in the world.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18WeQKidku/?