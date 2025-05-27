type here...
Entertainment

Cedi was the best in the world when Akufo Addo was the president- Napo

By Mzta Churchill

Former Member of Parliament for Mahyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh also known as Napo has disclosed that despite the cedi’s current appreciation, it cannot be compared to that of when Akufo Addo was the president.

Speaking to 1956 News, Napo stated that he was not happy about the appreciation of the Cedi.

According to him, the Cedi is only appreciating without any reflection.

Napo claims even though the Cedi keeps appreciating under the incumbent NDC government, the prices of goods among other still escalate.

He recounted that, during the period of the NPP, even though the Cedi was 15 Cedis, a bag of cement cost 6 dollars.

However, Napo stated that under the NDC government, even though the Cedi keeps appreciating, the same bag of cement is 14 dollars.

He shockingly stated that, during the period of the NPP, the Cedi was once upon a time the best currency in the world.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18WeQKidku/?

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

My son’s mouth smells- man cries blood

What you said doesn’t make any sense- King Asu B fires NPP’s Ashanti Regional Communication Director

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

TikToker Amaya caught cheating on her husband

Amaya and Steve

You will pay 2500 Cedis instantly if we catch you- DVLA boss threatens

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by his wife

Macron getting slapped by his wife Brigitte.
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways