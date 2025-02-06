type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Celebrated Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti dies at 54

By Armani Brooklyn
Celebrated Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti dies at 54

Award-winning music executive and co-founder of Murder Inc Records, Irv Gotti has passed away.

According to a report from Def Jam Recordings, Gotti passed away earlier this morning.

Gotti was instrumental in shaping the hip-hop landscape in the early 2000s, producing iconic albums for artists like Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Before he and his brother, Chris Gotti, co-founded the culturally dominant Murder Inc. imprint, Gotti began his career in A&R at the hip-hop label.

Def Jam noted in an Instagram statement that the company was “deeply saddened” by Gotti’s death at the age of 54.

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti,” the statement reads.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

VIDEO Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

VIDEO: Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

VIDEO Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

VIDEO: Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways