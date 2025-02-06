Celebrated Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti dies at 54

Award-winning music executive and co-founder of Murder Inc Records, Irv Gotti has passed away.

According to a report from Def Jam Recordings, Gotti passed away earlier this morning.

Gotti was instrumental in shaping the hip-hop landscape in the early 2000s, producing iconic albums for artists like Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Before he and his brother, Chris Gotti, co-founded the culturally dominant Murder Inc. imprint, Gotti began his career in A&R at the hip-hop label.

Def Jam noted in an Instagram statement that the company was “deeply saddened” by Gotti’s death at the age of 54.

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti,” the statement reads.