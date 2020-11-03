type here...
I don't need celebrities for my campaign-John Mahama reacts to celebs endorsing Nana Addo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the numerous celebrities endorsement for a second term for Akufo-Addo.

In an interview today 3rd November 2020 on Starr FM, John Mahama shared his view on the recent celebrity endorsement to President Nana Akufo-Addo by Sarkodie and Samini which they have released a song also.

According to the Presidential Candidate of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), there is no cause for him to fear because he is not bothered about their[celebrities] actions[endorsement].

He believes they have their reasons for throwing their weight behind the NPP flagbearer[Nana Addo], which he does not have a problem with.

Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie has endorsed President Akufo-Addo ahead of the December polls.

The ‘Saara’ hitmaker has been rumoured to be an NPP supporter, as he called out the former Mahama administration several times through song releases over claims of bad governance.

Sarkodie, a couple of hours ago released a new song featuring singer Kuami Eugene titled ‘Happy Day’, where he expressed his satisfaction in Nana Addo and the NPP’s mode of administration.

Also, dancehall icon Samini who has not been straightened to any political party in the past has also openly thrown his weight behind the NPP, releasing a campaign song for them.

Whiles at Starr FM, John Mahama told the host Francis Abban as he further explained that is aware of their support to Nana Addo but for him, he’s not ready to involve any celebrity in his campaign for power adding that it leads to destruction to their careers.

“Our politics doesn’t understand those things[celebrity endorsements] and so I don’t have any antipathy or anger with anybody who endorses Nana Addo, that’s their decision…” Mahama added.

Asked by the host if “ he doesn’t have any hard feelings for Samini and Sarkodie for endorsing Nana Addo?“, John Mahama answered; “I like them, they are young talented musicians and my attitude towards them doesn’t change. Samini has been someone I like his music ‘Linda’ and all that. We all loved that music, and so if he’s endorsed Nana Addo, he must have his reasons for doing that.”

