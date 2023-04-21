Netizens would remember that Billionaire Elon Musk shortly after purchasing Twitter hinted that he would remove the blue tick verification from the majority of famous people, academics, journalists, and even certain organizations in November 2022.

He stated that this was his attempt to turn Twitter into a pay-for-play one and that the users who wished to maintain the blue tick verification should pay $8 per month to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Elon Musk true to his words removed the blue verification checkmarks from the accounts of customers who have not subscribed to its subscription service on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif and other top Ghanaians who were verified have lost their verification blue tick.

Others including Pope Francis, former President Donald Trump, and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, have all lost their blue check verifications.

See the screenshot from the pages of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy

