type here...
GhPage Entertainment Celebrities react As Gloria Sarfo posts more photos of Husband-to-be Dada Boat...
Entertainment

Celebrities react As Gloria Sarfo posts more photos of Husband-to-be Dada Boat and herself

Gloria Sarfo announces her love for Dada Boat and the two settling down as a couple

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
Updated:
Celebrities-react-As-Gloria-Sarfo-posts-more-photos-of-Husband-to-be-Dada-Boat-and-herself
Celebrities react to Gloria Sarfo and soon to be husband, Mikki Osei Berko aka Dada Boat
- Advertisement -

Social media is all lit up having to embrace the news that Gloria Sarfo and Dada Boat are a couple let alone a hint of the announcement of their upcoming wedding.

Ghanaian Actress Gloria Sarfo took to social media on June 12, 2020, to announce her love for Ace Ghanaian actor and Comedian, Mikki Osei Berko popularly know as Dada Boat.

Also read: 6 Photos that prove Gloria Sarfo and Dada Boat are truly in love

She posted intriguing photos on Instagram depicting their genuine love affair and so far almost every celebrity has shown their support for the two.

Gloria Sarfo wrote, “I never thought that I would finally settle down with someone within my industry/field, little did I know that pure love lives there. I have never been this happier and secured. My all, my life, my honourable, my everything @dadaboatgh Love lives here.
Love your life and Stay safe guys.”

Also read: Gloria Sarfo and Dada Boat set to marry- Pre-wedding photos hit online

Her colleague celebrities such as Abeiku Santana, Selasie Ibrahim, Selly Gally, Akuapem Poloo, Serwaa Amihere, and others have taken to her recent post of Dada Boat and herself to congratulate and wish her luck.

See comments of some of the celebrities below:

@abeikusantana; Coming on your Screens Very soon

@selasie_ibrahim; What’s the title please?

@akuapem_poloo; I can’t wait oo

@marthaankomah; Attention paa nie

@Sellygalley; Hahahahaha herh Glo be careful anaa wose Mrs Boat

See recent photo below:

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 21, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
78 %
4.5mph
75 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News