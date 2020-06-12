- Advertisement -

Social media is all lit up having to embrace the news that Gloria Sarfo and Dada Boat are a couple let alone a hint of the announcement of their upcoming wedding.

Ghanaian Actress Gloria Sarfo took to social media on June 12, 2020, to announce her love for Ace Ghanaian actor and Comedian, Mikki Osei Berko popularly know as Dada Boat.

She posted intriguing photos on Instagram depicting their genuine love affair and so far almost every celebrity has shown their support for the two.

Gloria Sarfo wrote, “I never thought that I would finally settle down with someone within my industry/field, little did I know that pure love lives there. I have never been this happier and secured. My all, my life, my honourable, my everything @dadaboatgh Love lives here.

Love your life and Stay safe guys.”

Her colleague celebrities such as Abeiku Santana, Selasie Ibrahim, Selly Gally, Akuapem Poloo, Serwaa Amihere, and others have taken to her recent post of Dada Boat and herself to congratulate and wish her luck.

See comments of some of the celebrities below:

@abeikusantana; Coming on your Screens Very soon

@selasie_ibrahim; What’s the title please?

@akuapem_poloo; I can’t wait oo

@marthaankomah; Attention paa nie

@Sellygalley; Hahahahaha herh Glo be careful anaa wose Mrs Boat

