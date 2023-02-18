- Advertisement -

Ghana footballer Christian Atsu who was believed to be stuck under rubble in Turkey after his apartment collapsed following an earthquake has been declared dead.

This was after the rescue team were able to retrieve his lifeless body underneath the rubble.

Since the sad news about the death of the footballer was revealed earlier today, tributes have been pouring in from lovers and well-wishers to sympathise with the family of the deceased.

English Premier League side Chelsea has taken to the official handle to send out condolence to the family of their former player.

The likes of Chelsea legends Michael Essien and John Terry have also on their handle mourned the death of Christian Atsu.

Back in Ghana, Nana Aba Anamoah and some other celebrities have also shared photos of Christian Atsu as a sign of solidarity following his unfortunate death.

See screenshots of their reactions below:

