type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsHow celebrities reacted to the death of Christian Atsu
Sports

How celebrities reacted to the death of Christian Atsu

By Qwame Benedict
Celebrities-mourn-Christian-Atsu
Celebrities-mourn-Christian-Atsu
- Advertisement -

Ghana footballer Christian Atsu who was believed to be stuck under rubble in Turkey after his apartment collapsed following an earthquake has been declared dead.

This was after the rescue team were able to retrieve his lifeless body underneath the rubble.

Since the sad news about the death of the footballer was revealed earlier today, tributes have been pouring in from lovers and well-wishers to sympathise with the family of the deceased.

Also Read: ‘Happy to be on the scoresheet’ – Christian Atsu’s last words

English Premier League side Chelsea has taken to the official handle to send out condolence to the family of their former player.

The likes of Chelsea legends Michael Essien and John Terry have also on their handle mourned the death of Christian Atsu.

Back in Ghana, Nana Aba Anamoah and some other celebrities have also shared photos of Christian Atsu as a sign of solidarity following his unfortunate death.

Also Read: Tall List of Christian Atsu’s honorary awards until his demise

See screenshots of their reactions below:

Also Read: Christian Atsu wanted to leave Turkey – Source

Read More: SAD: Christian Atsu’s twin sister, elder brother were present when his body was recovered

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, February 18, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    91.8 ° F
    91.8 °
    91.8 °
    25 %
    2.6mph
    70 %
    Sat
    92 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News