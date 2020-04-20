Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo lifted the partial lockdown that had been imposed on the people of Accra and Kumasi.

This directive was met with mixed feelings with some people asking questions whiles others rejoice over the president’s new directives.

As usual, some of the celebrities took to their social media handles to share their views on the order from the president.

Read some comments below:

@PrinceDavidOsei: “Welp!The President has spoken and trust us to be good citizens. We need to learn to be responsible citizens takecare of ourselves by still adhering to all precautionary measures,wearing our masks and practicing…”

@JulietIbrahim: “Remember we all have a purpose in life. Find a sense of purpose and survival in all of this and stay positive. Don’t allow negative anxiety and stress take over you during these times. Please #staysafe it will soon be over .”

@Lydiaforson: “Dear Everyone, Protect yourself by any means necessary- you’re all you have. Don’t wait for anyone to tell you to stay home. If you’re privileged enough, STAY HOME. Continue to help those you can and let’s take it upon ourselves to help each other through this. #COVID19Ghana”

@Yvonnenelsongh: “……like Daniel in the Den….surrounded by these hungry Lions.”

@Gurunkz: “Your survival is entirely in your hands now ?”

In his state to the nation address yesterday, the President stated that upon several deliberation and consideration he has decided to lift the restriction of movement.