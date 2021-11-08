type here...
GhPageEntertainmentCelebrity performances & display of wealth at the Kumasi Royal wedding
Entertainment

Celebrity performances & display of wealth at the Kumasi Royal wedding

By Lizbeth Brown
Adnikra Pie CEO and Anita marriage ceremony
- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony.

The ceremony dubbed the ‘Kumasi Royal Wedding’ was a three-day event which saw performances from top Ghanaian musicians.

The plush ceremony which started on Friday was the talk of the town as there was a display of the rich Ashanti culture during the engagement ceremony.

Celebrities who performed at the kente-themed engagement ceremony included Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton and several others.

One thing that caught the attention of many was the visual themed 7-tier hanging cake that was displayed during the reception.

The bride, Anita Sefa Boakye who is the daughter of owner of the famous hotel in Kumasi, Anita Hotel changed into 10 different outfits for the ceremony.

See some photos below;

Adinkra Pie CEO ties the knot in Kente embellished wedding
Adinkra Pie CEO ties the knot in Kente embellished wedding
Adinkra Pie CEO ties the knot in Kente embellished wedding
Adinkra Pie CEO ties the knot in Kente embellished wedding
CEO Of Adinkra Pie Who Got Married To Kwame Despite's Baby Mama Reportedly Has 9 Children - TheGossipScoop.com

A thanksgiving all-white ceremony was held on Sunday at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace.

Amakye Dede, Stonebwoy, Efya, Akwaboah, Gifty Adorye, DSP Kofi Sarpong and other top Ghanaian musicians delivered stunning performances at the ceremony.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 8, 2021
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
1.9mph
0 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News