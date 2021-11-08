- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony.

The ceremony dubbed the ‘Kumasi Royal Wedding’ was a three-day event which saw performances from top Ghanaian musicians.

The plush ceremony which started on Friday was the talk of the town as there was a display of the rich Ashanti culture during the engagement ceremony.

Celebrities who performed at the kente-themed engagement ceremony included Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton and several others.

One thing that caught the attention of many was the visual themed 7-tier hanging cake that was displayed during the reception.

The bride, Anita Sefa Boakye who is the daughter of owner of the famous hotel in Kumasi, Anita Hotel changed into 10 different outfits for the ceremony.

See some photos below;

A thanksgiving all-white ceremony was held on Sunday at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace.

Amakye Dede, Stonebwoy, Efya, Akwaboah, Gifty Adorye, DSP Kofi Sarpong and other top Ghanaian musicians delivered stunning performances at the ceremony.

Watch the video below;