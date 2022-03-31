- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor says she “will not rest until” authorities take action against a man seen in a video on social media assaulting a preacher in public.

Footage of the incident has gone viral, sparking outrage among the Christian community who have called for justice to prevail.

In a Facebook post, Celestine said: “I will not rest until I see this guy arrested. May heaven not be quiet on this wickedness.”

She added: “How can you beat up someone Like this just because he is preaching? What happened to our freedom of worship? One day gospel musicians will also be beaten for singing about Christ.? This is a no no no!

“Christians let’s not be quiet about this. No one can do this to a Muslim and go free.”

The video shows a preacher and his assistant propagating the word of God on the street in a yet identified area.

A few minutes into the video, the main speaker – a young man believed to be in his 20s – began preaching against idol worship, urging everyone involved to repent and follow Christ.

An enraged unidentified young man walks up to the preacher from the opposite direction assault the preacher for speaking against idol worship.

Watch the video below.

Some netizens have condemned the act and called on security personnel to arrest the attacker.