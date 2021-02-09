Celestine Donkor tests positive to COVID-19

The husband of Gospel musician Celestine Donkor identified as Kofi Donkor has revealed that the singer has tested positive to the coronavirus aka COVID-19.

According to the husband who announed this on his social media handle, as at the time of sharing the information on his page his wife has recovered from the virus.

He went on to say that he was also infected by the virus but he was quick to recover unlike the musician whose recovery was slow.

Sharing his experience after surviving the deadly virus he revealed that after his recovery, he started having some signs of discomfort including not having an appetite for food and the fact that he could not get a hard-on.

Kofi Donkor used the opportunity to advise people to protect themselves and adhere to the protocols that have been put in place to avoid contacting the virus because it was real.