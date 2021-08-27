Central Region: 3 arrested for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

- Advertisement -

The Police in the Central Region have arrested three persons for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl at Assin Brekusu in the Central Region.

A statement by the police dated August 27, 2021, said other suspects are on the run for the same offence and the police are pursuing them.

The girl suffered cutlass wounds after she initially resisted her attackers.

According to the medical doctor handling the case, the victim is stable and responding to treatment.

The father of the girl who also suffered cutlass wounds is currently on admission at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Residents say they suspect some herdsmen may have committed the crime.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has been in touch with the parents of the victim to assure them of bringing justice to the family. He has also dispatched a team of Clinical Psychologists to counsel the victim and her family.

“The Police administration wants to give the assurance that investigations will continue and further updates will be given in due time,” a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori assured.

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi is currently in the town leading investigations into the matter.

Read the full statement below.