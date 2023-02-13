Central Region: 40-year-old man beaten to death for stealing plantain

- Advertisement -

According to news filed by Kasapa News, a 40-year-old man has been beaten to death for stealing plantain on a farm at Ajumako Bisease in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The suspect, Kwame Essel said to be a notorious plantain thief was caught in the act with his accomplice who bolted after seeing the owner of the plantain approaching.

The suspect early Sunday morning February 12, 2023, went to the farm and stole the foodstuff to sell to a buyer.

But the prospective buyer rejected them after the suspect failed to tell where he got the plantains from.

He then sold it to some strangers who had come to the town for a funeral.

Around 4:30 pm the same day, he went to the same farm to steal again but unfortunately, this time round, he was caught.

He was then made to carry the plantains on his head and paraded through the principal street of Ajumako Bisease while being beaten.

The suspect was beaten to a pulp and was rushed to the Ajumako Bisease Polyclinic for treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He is said to be on the police wanted list after several complaints were made about him. The case was reported to the Ajumako Bisease Police Station for investigation.

No arrest has been made so far as the police investigation is ongoing. The deceased left behind a wife and two Children.