Central Region: Father beheads 3 weeks old baby for sika duro – Video

A Ghanaian father named Bright who stays at Awutu Brereku in the Central Region has been arrested for beheading his three-week-old son for sika duro.

According to reports, Bright who is a a corn mill operator planned with one of his friends to steal his child from her baby mama to use for the money rituals.

After Bright and his friends attempt to steal the 3-weeks baby from his baby mama, they sent him to a nearby bush to behead and bury his remains afterwards.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Bright is friends with only sakawa guys hence it’s suspected he was influenced to commit the heinous crime so that he can also become rich like them.

At the moment, Bright and the friend who aided him in committing the heinous crime are in the grips of the police.

