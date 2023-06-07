- Advertisement -

CEO of Joy Daddy Industries, Dr Manfred Takyi, invited some prominent actors, including Van Vicker, Dr Likee and Kwaku Manu, to tour his luxury mansion.



According to the commentary from the video, the house can contain about 100 on its vast compound at a go.

The villa housed a well-manicured astroturf, basketball court, swimming pool and other state-of-the-art facilities



As seen in the video, the head of the herbal products company looked relaxed as he welcomed his visitors into his house.



Many were blown away by the sheer opulence of Dr Takyi’s home. Although grand, the house had a simple architecture surrounded by well-manicured lawns and neatly patterned brick pavements.

