type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleCEO of Joy Daddy Industries shows off his plush mansion
Lifestyle

CEO of Joy Daddy Industries shows off his plush mansion

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
CEO of Joy Daddy Industries shows off his plush mansion worth over $3 million
- Advertisement -

CEO of Joy Daddy Industries, Dr Manfred Takyi, invited some prominent actors, including Van Vicker, Dr Likee and Kwaku Manu, to tour his luxury mansion.


According to the commentary from the video, the house can contain about 100 on its vast compound at a go.

READ ALSO: “Vanity” – Ghanaians react to trending videos of Chairman Wontumi’s palace

The villa housed a well-manicured astroturf, basketball court, swimming pool and other state-of-the-art facilities

CEO of Joy Daddy Industries shows off his plush mansion worth over $3 million


As seen in the video, the head of the herbal products company looked relaxed as he welcomed his visitors into his house.


Many were blown away by the sheer opulence of Dr Takyi’s home. Although grand, the house had a simple architecture surrounded by well-manicured lawns and neatly patterned brick pavements.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi flaunts his 90% complete plush palace for the first time

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Drone view of Asamoah Gyan’s $3 million mansion trends

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 7, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    73.8 ° F
    73.8 °
    73.8 °
    94 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    78 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News