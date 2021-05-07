type here...
CEO Of ABN must bow in shame- Sammy Gyamfi reacts to Captain Smart’s suspension

By Mr. Tabernacle
Sammy Gyamfi(L) Captain Smart(R)
Sammy Gyamfi has also reacted to the suspension of Captain Smart from Angel FM by his boss at ABN for overly criticizing the government.

The NDC’s National Communication’s Director in a post on social media expressed his total disappointment in the CEO and Management of ABN for succumbing to pressures from some bigwigs in the ‘intolerant Akufo-Addo government’.

According to him, the highest authorities of the firm, Angel Broadcasting Network-ABN should bow their heads in shame.

Sammy Gyamfi further in his post said the NPP bigwigs are enthused with how critical the journalist has become of the failed Akuof-Addo regime in recent time.

Read his post below;

Reports surfaced on social media on Thursday, May 6, 2021, that Captain Smart had been taken off the air.

The reports were originated from a post on the Facebook page of IMANI Ghana’s Franklin Cudjoe.

Mr Cudjoe had indicated following a phone call with Captain Smart that the presenter had been taken off air for consistently criticising President Akufo-Addo’s government.

Source:GHPAGE

