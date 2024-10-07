GhPageNewsCEO of Ghana Music Awards USA surprises Diana Hamilton during her Awake...
CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA surprises Diana Hamilton during her Awake Experince concert in London

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian gospel sensation, Diana Hamilton, received the surprise of her life during her Awake Experience concert in London over the weekend.

The surprise came as the CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA, Don D, presented her with an unexpected award.

The gospel powerhouse was awarded the Gospel Artiste of the Year (GH) at the 5th edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA @5).

The surprise presentation occurred mid-concert, adding an extra layer of celebration to an already uplifting and spiritual event.

The crowd erupted in applause as Don D took the stage to honour Diana Hamilton for her exceptional contributions to the gospel music industry, both in Ghana and internationally.

Hamilton, who is widely known for her inspirational songs and soul-stirring performances, expressed her gratitude to her fans and the GMA-USA team for the recognition.

Winning the Gospel Artiste of the Year (GH) is yet another testament to her consistent impact and influence in gospel music.

Diana Hamilton’s Awake Experience concert, held in London, was a resounding success because it drew attendees from different parts of the world to gather, worship and enjoy her powerful ministry through music.

Source:GHpage

