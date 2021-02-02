type here...
Just In: CEO of Radio Gold, Baffoe-Bonnie dies from COVID-19

By RASHAD
The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Network Broadcasting Company Limited Radio Gold, Mr. Baffoe Bonnie has reportedly died from COVID-19.

According to the reports, Mr. Baffoe-Bonnie died on Monday 1st February 2021. He died from COVID-19 complications, according to the reports received by GhPage.

Mr. Baffoe-Bonnie has joined the likes of Sir John, Jerry John Rawlings, and many other high profiled personalities who have died from Covid-19.

Radio Gold, a pro-NDC radio station was shut down in 2019. According to the National Communications Authority (NCA), the license of Radio Gold expired in 2000 and it has not been renewed ever since.

Source:GHPAGE

