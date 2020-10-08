type here...
Chacha Eke finally breaks silence on her divorce to husband

By Mr. Tabernacle
Popular Nollywood actress Chacha Eke who a couple of days ago took to social media to reveal in a video that her marriage of 7 years has come to an end has in a new video made another shocking revelation.

According to the star actress who is currently at the hospital receiving treatment, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I am here at First Delta American hospital here in Asaba, I have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder”

Bipolar disorder also called manic depression is a disorder associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs.

The exact cause of the bipolar disorder isn’t known, but a combination of genetics, environment and altered brain structure and chemistry may play a role.

Looking very unwell on the hospital bed as sighted in the video, Chacha Eke disclosed that her marriage suffered no domestic violence as it has been widely speculated.

She claimed that her husband Austin Faani has never lifted a finger on her nor raised his voice on her in their 7 years of marriage.

She said; “5 days ago I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over. That video came with a lot of backlash, with people saying I suffered domestic violence. That’s not true, Austin has never raised his hands on me”.

She added that Bipolar disease is something most Africans have less knowledge about hence an awareness has to created so that people get to know more about it.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Meanwhile, the brother of the actress identified as Ikechukwu has come out to drop more details about his sister’s failed marriage

He cleared the air stating that the actress never suffered domestic violence from her husband but rather something else.

The brother took to his Instagram page to state that his sister left because of so much pain she was going through and had endured in the marriage.

READ ALSO: Brother of Chacha Eke drops more details about the actress failed marriage

Source:GHPAGE

