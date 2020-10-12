- Advertisement -

Celebrated Nigerian Actress Chacha Eke has met and patched up things with her husband days after coming on social media to annouce that she is done with her marriage.

After marrying for seven years, the actress took to her social media page to annouce that she was tired being in an abusive mariage hence she is backing out of it.

Though she failed to give more information as to what was her main reason behind her outburst since the word ‘abusive’ was huge for decipher.

Chacha later came out to annouce that she was suffering from bipolar hence her outburst about her marriage on social media but one guy who is said to be her brother has stated that she has no bipolar.

Anyways, a new photo sighted on her handle suggests that the actress might be pregnant as she posed for a the camera in her kitchen.

See the photo below:

In another photo, we saw a picture of herself and her husband in matching attire sitting on a couch beaming with smiles to suggest they have settled their difference.

See photo below:

Even though the post is on her verified Instagram page, some of her followers believe either the account is hacked or its being managed by her husband to deceive them that things are okay between them.

See screenshots of some comments below: