Actress Chacha Eke is back from the hospital looking beautiful as always with a heavy baby bump.

The Nollywood star in a new video has addressed the recent happenings in her marriage that got her trending on social media.

Speaking Cha Cha said regardless of what has happened she is not leaving her husband of 7 years Austin Faani.

Though she has no idea of being Bipolar until recently when she was admitted to the hospital.

According to her, the condition is very real therefore, no one should play with it. Chacha used the medium to thank Austin for being by her side at when life seemed ragged.

Not happy with her brother’s comments passed on social media about her marriage, Chacha Eke issued a strong warning to him asking him to stay away from her.

She revealed that she has always been estranged from her family so she is was surprised that her brother came out speak on her behalf as if she asked him to.

It would be remembered that a brother of the actress has come out to clear the air amid the divorce rumours that went rife.

The brother identified as Ikechukwu stated that the actress never suffered domestic violence from her husband but rather something else.

He revealed that his sister left because of so much pain she was going through and had endured in the marriage.

READ ALSO: Brother of Chacha Eke drops more details about the actress failed marriage