The Founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement Osofo Kyiri Abosom has described Freedom Jacob Caesar who is the face of the New Force movement as a joker.

According to the preacher and politician, Freedom Jacob Caeser aka Chaddar is no threat in the upcoming 2024 elections because he has not proven himself as the best option for Ghanaians.

He went on to say that the idea of mounting billboards around town with him in a mask and his other strategies is a clear indication that he is a novice in politics.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom in an interview with Fiifi Pratt mentioned that instead of Cheddar using his wealth for politics, he could have consulted some top politicians in the country to seek advice on how to go about his things.

“I think per his background and what he is doing, he [Cheddar] is joking. He has money and it can do a lot of things but popularity is very important. When he came, some of us were in the system already so he could have consulted us on his ambition and how we could help him attain his goal.

“I don’t even have money for billboards but look at how he is mounting it in town and all that. If I study his movement and dressing so far, I think he is joking,” he said.

Watch the interview below: