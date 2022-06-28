Chadwick Boseman’s $1.3M estate to be split between wife and parents

- Advertisement -

Chadwick Boseman’s estate is set to be evenly split between his widow and his parents.

The Black Panther star died on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer which was diagnosed in 2016

He left behind a $2.3 million fortune, after taxes, funeral, legal, and lawyer fees were subtracted.

The total value of Boseman’s estate was estimated to be about $3,881,758 prior to the various fees.

His widow Taylor Simone Ledward, 31, has reportedly asked for her husband’s estate to be split between herself and her in-laws, Leroy and Carolyn, according to Black Enterprise.

Simone Ledward – who was in charge of settling the estate – is set to receive $1.15 million from the estate, with an equal number going to her late husband’s parents.

The actor reportedly did not have a will at the time of his passing, which means that the number of legal fees the family had to pay out was much higher than if he had one.

Chadwick and Simone got married in secret, close to a year prior to his death. The couple had been together since 2016, but it wasn’t until the actor’s passing that the family confirmed to the public that he was married.