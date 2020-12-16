I won’t resign-Wontumi says after failing to achieve his agenda 47/47 in Ashanti Region

- Advertisement -

Going to the 2020 polls with 47 seats and losing 4 to the NDC and 1 to an independent candidate in the Ashanti Region has called for the resignation of Chairman Wontumi.

Prior to the 2020 general elections, Chairman Wontumi on NPP campaign platform in the Ashanti Region promised to resign should he fail to retain all the 47 parliamentary seats for his party.

He on his private owned radio station, Wontumi Radio repeated the promise to give the NPP the massive win by retaining all the seat at the various constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

After the elections, the New Patriotic Party lost 5 of it’s seats to other political rivals. Some party members in the Ashanti Region have therefore called on the controversial politician to resign over failure to achieve his promise.

Well, Chairman Wontumi has responded to the calls on him to relinquish his post as soon as possible. Speaking on Wontumi radio today he said there’s no way he will resign.

“You can’t tell me to resign, I won’t resign and I will remain at the post as the Chairman for the NPP in Ashanti Region”, he boldly said on the Wontumi Morning Show via a telephone interview.

According to him, notwithstanding knowing that some people don’t like him, it took the favour of God for him to reach where he is in his political journey under the shade of the NPP.