Chairman Wontumi Looks Like Someone Who Pounds Fufu At Kantamanto- Frafrahemaa

In addressing the issue of media personalities, Afia Schwar and Delay, Frafrahemaa chose to drag NPP bigwigs, Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking in a self-recorded video that Ghpage.com has sighted, Frafrahemaa claims Afia Schwar’s behavior has escalated to an extremely problematic level.

The controversial Tiktoker claims Afia is envious of Delay, looking at the classic and top-notch men who approach the hardworking show host.

Frafrahemaa claims the only politician who has approached Afia Schwar is Chairman Wontumi, who she said is not even classic.

According to her, Afia Schwar and Chairman Wontumi are the same birds flocking together.

She noted that even though Chairman Wontumi is very wealthy and has power, he is not academically sound and he has a poor personality, looking like a person who pounds fufu at Kantamanto, in the Greater Accra Region.